From Oct. 27-29, FFA Members from all over joined Zoom calls and live sessions instead of gathering in the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention. Although it looked and felt completely different from being there in person, our FFA members adapted and enjoyed online the convention just as much as they would have in person.
The Alexander FFA Chapter celebrated the 93rd National FFA Convention in a couple of different ways. For example, on Tuesday, Oct. 27 students in our chapter watched live blue rooms and videos from the National FFA Conventions website (live.ffa.org). That evening members came to the Alexander cafeteria and watched a live session from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The chapter provided dinner for the kids. Thank you to Pizza Stop in Albany for helping out with the cost! Students stayed socially distanced and wore their masks.
Furthermore, on Wednesday, Oct. 28 students joined zoom conferences about different leadership and agriculture topics throughout the class periods. Again, students went to the Alexander cafeteria to eat together and watch another live session from the National FFA Conventions website (live.ffa.org). A huge thank you to FFA parents, FFA Alumni and Texas Roadhouse in Athens for providing a delicious meal!
On Thursday, Oct. 29, students watched videos and live sessions during class time to finish off the National FFA Convention. Members were able to connect with agriculture business leaders and other FFA members across the United States.
On Wednesday evening, we were not just there to watch the convention live, but to honor our two American Degree recipients. Alexander FFA is honored to have David Douglas and Austin Holcomb as our 2020 American FFA Degree recipients.
David is the son of Russell and Stacy Douglas, of Albany. David’s SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) consisted of working at Douglas Farm Services and raising breeding and market beef cattle.
Austin is the son of William and Sandra Holcomb, of Albany. Austin’s SAE consisted of working on Holcomb’s Tree Farm, Market Goats, and Holcomb Cattle Farm.
Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree. Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.
Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence.
Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs.
To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through the completion of a long list of FFA and community activities.
We are beyond proud of Austin and David!
Alexander FFA did so much to be a part of the 93rd Annual National FFA Convention. Members are so glad that they still got the opportunity to experience the convention “Alexander FFA COVID Style,” even though the in-person National FFA Convention got canceled. Alexander FFA is looking forward to next year’s National FFA Convention, hopefully in person!
