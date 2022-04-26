This is the second in a series of articles by members of the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group.
Natural burial is legal in Ohio as well as most other states. By legal, I mean there are no state laws against it. Cemeteries may choose to have rules and regulations that require embalming, a casket, or a vault, but in Ohio, cemeteries are not required to have those rules. Natural burial options are currently available in many cemeteries.
There is no Ohio statute prohibiting you from burying someone on your own land, provided, of course, you have acquired a burial permit for your loved one’s body. Some municipalities might have ordinances or rules that prohibit or limit burials within their boundaries, so check with local authorities in advance and ask for copies of any ordinances or rules that might apply.
Remember to consider not only legality when deciding whether to bury a loved one naturally on your own land. The Green Burial Council has good information on its website about natural burials and where to locate them. You’ll also want to consider who might own your land in the future, and whether you and your descendants will have access to visit the burial site when your family no longer owns the land.
Myths and Unicorns
Many of us advocating for natural burial encounter what I call “The Unicorn Effect.” It happens when someone believes that there’s a law prohibiting natural burial or imposing certain requirements on burials or cemeteries or public viewings, and that belief sends us looking for a law that doesn’t exist. Looking for a law that doesn’t exist feels the same as hunting for unicorns. Whenever someone tells you “there’s a law” or “there’s a regulation,” make sure to ask for a copy, link, or number of that law or regulation.
Someone told us you can’t bury someone on your own land unless you add a note to your deed about the burial. I spent a lot of time trying to find if there was an Ohio statute or administrative regulation requiring a notation on a deed if there’s a burial on private property. I could find none. Neither could others I consulted while trying to track down that myth.
Advance Planning
It’s a good idea to prepare ahead of time for a natural burial. Many funeral directors in our area are willing to help you plan a natural burial whether on the cemetery land or on private land.
If you have the time and energy to bury your loved one without help from a funeral director, that is indeed legal and possible. There are certain steps you need to follow in order to get a burial permit that will allow you to transport and bury your loved one’s body. You would be wise to learn ahead of time about the natural processes that happen to a body in the hours and days after death.
Death doulas, who are part of the growing community death care movement, are available to serve as death educators and home funeral guides. Death doulas have helped many families with end-of-life planning, home vigils, and rituals.
Death Permit Paperwork
The Ohio Department of Health created five pages of paperwork that includes a checklist on how to obtain a burial permit and a death certificate. Most often funeral homes enter the required information directly in the State of Ohio’s vital statistics system. If you are preparing for a natural burial without a funeral director, you’re going to need to obtain and to complete the paperwork and take it to the Athens City-County Health Department.
The paperwork, of course, requires a doctor’s signature and information about your loved one. You can start to fill out the paperwork before a death occurs. When you present the required paperwork to the health department, the vital statistics people there will input the information directly into the state vital statistics network and issue you a burial permit, which also serves as a permit to transport the body, which can be done in your own vehicle.
We are grateful to have good folks in the Vital Statistics Division of the Athens City-County Health Department. They have gone above and beyond their work duties to help people with paperwork. You can find the required paperwork on the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group’s Facebook page in the “Guides” section.
Appointment of Representative For Disposition of Bodily Remains
In the “guides” section of our Facebook page, you can also find a copy of the Ohio Appointment of Representative for Disposition of Bodily Remains, Funeral Arrangements, and Burial or Cremation Goods and Services. That form was created in accordance with Ohio Revised Code Section 2108.72, an Ohio statute passed in 2010.
You can fill out the form to appoint a friend or family member to make burial and other decisions after your death. You’ll need either two people to witness your signature on the form, or one notary to witness and then notarize your signature on the form.
Make sure to appoint someone you trust. That’s because whomever you appoint as your representative for the disposition of your body after death is not obligated to carry out your wishes.
Conclusion
Our Facebook Page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group, contains more information. If you have questions or suggestions for future articles, please let us know.
The author may be reached at wendasheard@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.