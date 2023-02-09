An informal do-it-yourself end-of-life planning meeting by the South East Ohio Natural Burial Working Group is set to be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Cheryl Cesta, StarMary Castro, and Wenda Sheard have organized this informal session on end of life planning. During the first half hour, they plan to give an overview about natural burial, including burial options, death doulas, how to talk with loved ones, and home funerals.
During the session, they also plan to give participants access to their Google Drive that includes planning documents, links, and resources including the following:
Your Green Burial Planning Guide by the Green Burial Council
Ohio Appointment of Agent for Disposition of Body After Death
"Getting Your Affairs in Order" Information from the National Institute on Aging
Homestead Burial Permit Application and Instructions from the Ohio Department of Health
Hints for Discussions with Funeral Directors
Green Burial Guidebook by Elizabeth Fournier
Additionally, they will provide a form for planning your own obituary and memorial service. They will also give those attending a packet of information they have compiled on natural burial and their in-progress list of local resources to assist with natural burial - including shrouds, shrouding boards, willow wicker baskets, and excavating services.
At the end of the session, the group will solicit feedback on how to improve future DYI End-of-Life Planning sessions they hope to hold in person at some point. To register and obtain the Zoom link, send an email to seohiodeathcafes@gmail.com.
