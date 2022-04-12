From the author: This is the first article of a series on natural burial provided by the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group. This group of Athens County community members has been working for three years to increase natural burial options in Southeast Ohio and to educate the public about legal, financial, environmental, and emotional benefits of burial “the old-fashioned way.”
Historically, natural burial was the only option for burial in the United States. During the Civil War, officer’s bodies were embalmed for transport home, eventually leading to embalming for the general population. Before the end of the 1800’s, friends and family washed their loved one’s bodies and laid them out in the parlor room of the home where visitors came, paid their respects, and attended home funerals before the body was transported to a family or church cemetery. As the funeral parlor industry flourished, traditional practices were replaced by professional undertakers and morticians in their establishments and parlor rooms in homes became known as living rooms.
Today, common funeral practices include embalming the body with formaldehyde and other toxic chemicals, placing the body in a wood and metal casket, and then placing the casket in a large cement vault buried six feet deep. None of these practices stop decay or prevent water and microorganisms from entering the burial containers.
By comparison, natural burial is simply the use of a cotton shroud and carrying board or a plain pine box buried three to four feet deep where nature can do what it does best– “ashes to ashes, dust to dust.” The old-fashioned way of natural burial is not harmful, but rather is helpful for the environment and the grieving, and is much more affordable than conventional burial. Natural burial is legal in Ohio; embalming, caskets, and vaults are not required by state law.
The cost of a conventional burial ranges from $8,000 to $12,000 in addition to the price of the cemetery plot. Most of the cemeteries in Athens County’s 14 townships are maintained by the township trustees with support from cemetery levies passed by voters. Plot costs for township residents vary from $50 to $500, with an average of about $300. The cost for natural burial–which may include the cost of a burial plot, a cotton shroud or simple wooden board or box, and the digging of the grave–can be less than $1,000.
The Green Burial Council reports negative environmental effects of conventional burial in the United States: 43 million gallons of embalming fluid; an average of 827,000 gallons of formaldehyde, methanol, and benzene; 20 million board feet of hardwoods; over 4 million square feet of rainforest woods; 17,000 tons of copper and bronze; 64,5000 tons of steel; 1.6 million tons of concrete; and finally, caskets and vaults that can leach iron, copper, lead, zinc and cobalt. Other negative environmental effects include the resources needed to create and transport headstones and monuments.
The Green Burial Council states that since the pandemic began, cremations surpassed burials in the United States, resulting in 360 thousand metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) released into the environment. The energy requirement to cremate a human body is equivalent to driving 4,800 miles, e.g. a round trip drive from Athens to Los Angeles. Many people choose cremation because it is more affordable, with an average cost between $2,000 and $3,500, and is less harmful to the Earth. People who chose cremation might not realize that natural burial is a cheaper option without air pollution.
Future articles in this natural burial series will cover: types of burial grounds including one’s own land; the community death care movement; end of life planning; working with local funeral directors; do-it-yourself (DIY) home funerals and burials; benefits for the living; and different types of biodegradable burial containers and where to find them. One article will share information collected from Athens County townships about their cemeteries, cemetery rules, and natural burial offerings.
The Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group (SONBWG) Facebook page has more information about natural burial and related topics. This series of articles is part of the working group’s public education efforts. Members of the working group are available to speak to classes and community groups.
The author can be reached at cherylcesta@gmail.com.
Cesta is a member of the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group
