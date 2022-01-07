Small grants up to $250 are available to local chefs and bakers to assist with recipe development for Rural Action's Neighbor Loaves & Meals program.
The project, a local version of a nationwide model, works in conjunction with local restaurants that offer bread and meals using at least 50% local grain, beans or nuts. Businesses sell the offerings to customers and their purchases are then donated to food access programs.
“This pay-it-forward model ensures a win-win-win for the farmer, local business, and neighbor in need,” said Michelle Ajamian, Network Developer at the Appalachian Staple Foods Collaborative. “Thanks to funding from the Ohio Farm Bureau, we have several goals to expand our reach, both to area businesses using local staple crops and to food access sites.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the already present issue of food insecurity in Ohio, the Neighbor Loaves & Meals project hopes to cut down on the impact of food insecurity. According to Feeding America, Ohio ranked tenth highest in the nation for overall household food insecurity and thirteenth in child food insecurity in 2020.
Those looking to apply for this mini-grant can email Michelle Ajamian at michellea@ruralaction.org and include “Neighbor Loaves mini-grant” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.