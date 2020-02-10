The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will be hosting a breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8-10 a.m., they are located at 132 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville. Breakfast will be sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will be hosting a breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8-10 a.m., they are located at 132 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville. Breakfast will be sausage gravy, biscuits and home fries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.