The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will be hosting a breakfast on Saturday, April 4 from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs. No inside dining. Call 740-753-9084 for carry out or in town delivery.
