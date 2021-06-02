The Nelsonville American Legion will be hosting a breakfast on Saturday, June 5, from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs. There will be no inside dining. Call 740-753-9084 for carry-out or in-town delivery.
