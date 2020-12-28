The Nelsonville Glenford Dugan American Legion Post 229 will be hosting a breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 2  from 8-10 a.m. at 135 W. Columbus St, Nelsonville. Breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs. No inside dining. Stop in to place and pick up your order or call 740-753-9084 for carry-out or in-town delivery.


