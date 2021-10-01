The City of Nelsonville is holding a free “Census Recount Community Dinner” Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Nelson Commons Park from 5 until 7 p.m. Nelsonville Citizens are invited and encouraged to attend. The Nelsonville Rotary Club and the Nelsonville Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a full meal prepared for participants. A special sponsor will be Texas Roadhouse, providing their savory dinner rolls and peanuts.
The census matters because state grants for basic infrastructure like water, sewer and streets are based on population, less population results in less money. The success of the census recount effort depends on the community mobilizing around the issue.
Come to the “Census Recount Community Dinner” Monday, Oct. 4th and learn why the recount is important to Nelsonville, how it will affect Nelsonville residents, and how you can help with the census recount process.
So, mark your calendar for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Nelson Commons Park from 5 until 7 p.m., and come out for the “Census Recount Community Dinner”.
