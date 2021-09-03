The Nelsonville Community Foundation (NCF), in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), invites nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for a project or program serving Nelsonville or surrounding areas to apply for a grant beginning Sept. 7.
The I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund created by the NCF and FAO will award grants in up to $10,000 to projects or programs that will benefit residents of Nelsonville or neighboring communities. The projects are meant to support the needs and quality of life in the area, as well as create opportunities for the residents by supporting economic development, culture, health and human services, community and local arts.
In 2020, NCF and FAO provided three grants totaling $10,000, including a grant to the Murray City Park Committee to support new benches and a volleyball court at the park to better the quality of the community.
“The Nelsonville Community Foundation is here to lift up Nelsonville and our surrounding communities,” said Kevin Dotson on behalf of NCF. “We hope organizations with programs that improve the quality of life here will apply for a grant. We look forward to investing in your great ideas.”
Additional information about these grants and applications can be found www.AppalachianOhio.org/Nelsonville. The deadline for these applications ends on Oct. 12.
