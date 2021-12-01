The Baileys Trail System has a new sign at the Doanville-York Trailhead made from bricks donated by the City of Nelsonville. These bricks include Star Bricks and pavers from the lower end of Chestnut Street.
The Baileys Trail System is in the Appalachian foothills of Southeast Ohio, the Baileys will eventually offer 88 miles of trails for every level of rider. Phase 3 construction was completed in Fall 2021 with 31 total miles now on the ground. The Baileys is built for all skill levels of cyclists, hikers, runners, adaptive athletes, hunters, and nature enthusiasts. Two trailheads are currently open--the Chauncey-Dover Park Trailhead and the Doanville-York Trailhead. This system currently has direct community connections to Chauncey and Doanville, and future connections are planned to Nelsonville and Buchtel.
The Baileys Trail System is managed by the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia through an agreement with the Wayne National Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.