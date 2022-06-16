NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville First Presbyterian Church has announced the names of five students who received 2022 scholarships from the PB Verity Memorial Scholarship Fund.
PB Verity was born in 1871 and died in 1954. He started working for the New York Coal Company when he was 17 and was employed by that coal company for 61 years retiring in 1949 as the chief electrician and mechanical engineer. His late daughter, Mary Verity Freer, established the scholarship fund in his memory.
In order to receive this award, the high school graduate must be a child or grandchild of an active member of the Nelsonville First Presbyterian Church. This year’s recipients each received $2,000 scholarships. They are as follows:
Madison Martha Booth is a graduate of Nelsonville York High School and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati studying criminal justice. She is the daughter of Angie and Justin Booth, and granddaughter of Jeanie and the late David Fraedrich.
Miles Peyton Gail is graduate of Athens High School and plans to attend Kent State University majoring in construction management. He is the son of Jill Flowers and Justin Gail, and grandson of Barb and Ed Flowers.
Barbara Blair Kline is a graduate of Logan-Hocking High School and plans to attend The Ohio State University majoring in radiology. She is the daughter of Barri and Andrew Kline, and granddaughter of Carol and John Kline.
Molly Rose Rioch is a graduate of Anna High School, Anna, Ohio, and plans to attend Wright State University majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Julie and Bryan Rioch, and granddaughter of Judi Rioch.
Trevin Michael Gatto is a graduate of Cy Ranch High School in Houston, Texas, and plans to attend the University of Texas majoring in international business and finance. He is the son of Kristie and Michael Gatto, and grandson of Carol and John Kline.
