Athens Food Rescue this month is honoring the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, which has been serving those in need in Athens County since 1989.
“I don’t know what the Nelsonville and surrounding area would do without the dedication of Margaret Sheskey and Larry Lafferty,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR’s executive director. “We have worked with both of them for several years now and have formed a great partnership.”
AFR collects leftover and unused food from donors and transports it to the Nelsonville food pantry and other food pantries and charities around Athens County. This enables them to provide periodic food giveaways to folks that need help.
Athens Food Rescue has helped the cupboard receive more than 15,000 pounds of food over the years.
“We are very grateful for the contributions of Athens Food Rescue in helping us reduce hunger in Athens County,” said Sheskey, a volunteer. “Their hard work helps us feed many hungry families.”
Like Athens Food Rescue, the Nelsonville Food Cupboard is an all-volunteer organization. The Cupboard is located at 421 Chestnut Street in Nelsonville.
Food distributions are held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and curbside service is offered. All area residents are welcome, not just those from Nelsonville.
AFR’s aim is to avoid food waste and help those in need. If you’d like to donate or lend a hand, visit AFR’s website, www.athensfoodrescue.com.
