NELSONVILLE – With no district Pinewood Derby scheduled this year, the Cub Scouts of First United Methodist Church Nelsonville stepped up to fill the void hosting their first Regional Pinewood Derby Invitational. Scouts from Athens, Hocking and Fairfield Counties were among the 40 people who attended March 6.
Nelsonville Scout Leader Jeremy Boggs described the opportunity as friendly competition and a learning experience where Scouts meet boys from other communities and get another opportunity for racing cars. Three races were held for siblings, Scouts and outlaw for adults. Boggs predicted, “We would like to do this again next year. We think it went very well for our first time to offer the event to people beyond our Pack.”
