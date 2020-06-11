The Nelsonville High School Alumni Association Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that it awarded 12 Nelsonville-York High School Class of 2020 seniors with $1,200 scholarships. An additional $10,000 will be awarded in renewable scholarships to previous recipients who remain eligible under guidelines. Karen Pidcock, an NHS Alumni Scholarship Fund representative, said “the scholarship fund is a living project, supported by alumni of both schools and embraced by the community to honor and memorialize friends and family. The results and our ability to recognize so many deserving students would make our founders proud.”
Nelsonville High School closed in 1967 when it was merged with York High School to form the Nelsonville-York High School.
Recipients are: Brittlyn Call, Brienne Glenn, Joscelyn Heller, Haley Hurd, Corinne Jones, Zach LeClain, Allison Loge, Kylee McQuade, Grace Sinnott, Gracy Whitmore, Delaney Williams, and Clay Williams.
