The first three recipients of the Katie McCoy and Mary Jane McKinley Music Scholars Award, are leaving Nelsonville-York schools and are off to college.
The award, which memorializes the life work of southeast Ohio music legends McCoy and McKinley, rewards Nelsonville-York High School students who use their music talent to serve their school and the community.
Scholarships totaling $2,000 were awarded to three Nelsonville-York 2021 graduates, which include Krista Goosman, who intends to attend Capital University, Kailey Cook, staying local at Ohio University and Zander Clark, heading to Ohio State University.
The Music Scholars Fund — created by First United Methodist Church Nelsonville and the families, friends, former students and colleagues of McCoy and McKinley — is an endowment fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). In five months, the fund has raised $44,000 toward the goal of $100,000.
For more information, contact FAO at 740-753- 1111 or to give online, visit https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/foundationforappalachianohio Select McCoy and McKinley Music Scholars Fund.
