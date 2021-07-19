The Nelsonville Parade of the Hills will be held on the public square August 18-21, 2021 and during the festival a queen and court will be chosen to represent and promote Nelsonville as they travel around the state of Ohio as well as receiving a scholarship.
Applications to enter the contest may be picked up at the public library and TV Cable office in Nelsonville. They are also online at our website www.paradeofthehills.org.
Deadline to apply is Sunday, August 1, 2021.
