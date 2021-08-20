Saturday, August 21
8 a.m. — Run for the Hills/Race for Life 5K registration at the Bell Tower Stage
8:40 a.m. — Kids “Mini Run” begins at Bell Tower Stage
9 a.m. — Run for the Hills/Race for Life 5K begins
10 a.m. — 5K awards presentation at Bell Tower Stage
11 a.m. — Parade of the Hills food booth opens, Taste of Nelsonville vendors open
Noon — First National Bank Family Fun Park opens
1 p.m. — rides open
2 p.m. — visiting queens luncheon at Stuart’s Opera House lobby
3 p.m. — Kidbucks Game Show
3:30 p.m. — Grande Parade Lineup for general units begins at Poplar Street near Kroger
6 p.m. — Grande Parade, 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills coronation
7:30 p.m. — Big Time Karaoke at the Peoples Bank Library Junction Stage
9 p.m. — The Band Keesey on the Main Stage
11 p.m. — festival ends
