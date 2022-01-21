The City of Nelsonville Code Enforcement Office would like to remind Nelsonville residents of the city code that exist requiring the removal of snow and ice from sidewalks.
If a complaint is filed and valid, a violation notice will be issued to the owner. If violations exist, a violation notice is issued giving the property owner time to make corrections. If violations are not corrected in consultation with the Department of Law, legal proceedings can be initiated against the property owner.
§9.14.05. Streets and sidewalks states that, "It shall be the duty of the owner, or occupant of each and every parcel of real estate in the City abutting upon a sidewalk to keep said sidewalk abutting his premises free and clear of snow and ice, and to remove there from all snow and ice accumulated thereon within a reasonable time, which will ordinarily not exceed twelve (12) hours, after the abatement of any storm during which said snow and ice may have accumulated."
Whoever violates this section is guilty of a minor misdemeanor, and if the offender has previously been convicted of a violation of this section, the offender shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
Each day this section is violated shall constitute a separate offense.
Please contact Becky Barber, Code Enforcement Officer, if you have any questions or concerns. 8AM- 4PM Monday/Friday (740) 753-1314 or administration@cityofnelsonville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.