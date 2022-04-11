Athens County officials declared Saturday, April 9 as Leighton Loge Day.
Loge of First United Methodist Church of Nelsonville BSA Troop 364 was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a ceremony held at the church, Saturday evening attended by family, friends, fellow scouts and special guests.
Some highlights of the ceremony included: Leighton’s remarks on his Eagle project and discussion of details on a new walking bridge from the nature center to Robins Crossing located on the campus of Hocking College. Leighton thanked those that helped him make the project a success. Leighton chose his mother, Dee Dee Loge, as his mentor for all the years he witnessed her in a leadership role in scouts, business and in the family. During this time Leighton also honored his grandmother, Karen Pidcock; great Aunts Nicki Blackburn and Betty Jo Parsley and baseball coach, Josh Stadler, for always being there for him.
Athens County Commissioner, Lenny Eliason, honored Leighton for his accomplishments by reading a declaration signed by the county commissioners declaring Saturday April 9 Leighton Loge Day, in Athens County, during the ceremony.
The ceremony can be viewed on the Nelsonville First United Methodist Church's Facebook page.
