Boy Scout Troop 364 of First United Methodist Church Nelsonville camped for a week in July at Muskingum Valley Scout Reservation near Coshocton, one of only three BSA camps in Ohio that met all safety requirements of local, regional and national authorities, such as temperature checks, each scout sleeping in his own tent, and interacting with only small groups called cohorts.
After weeks of limited activity and in-person connections, the scouts traded video games and electronic devices for hiking, canoeing, cooking out, swimming and learning outdoor skills. Scout leaders said it was just what the needed to combat COVID-19 isolation, it was good just to be out.
