NELSONVILLE - The City of Nelsonville announces an extra registration day for the 2022 Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league that ends today.
Registration deadline is today, Saturday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration will be held at the Nelsonville City Park shelter house. The 2022 Nelsonville Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball league registration form is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p86at3z.
2022 Programs
TEE BALL:
boys & girls ( ages 4 and 5)
COACH PITCH:
Boys and girls ( ages 6-8)
GIRLS SOFTBALL:
Girls (Ages 9-10 and 11-12)
BOYS BASEBALL:
Boys (Ages 9-10 and 11-12)
Baseball: Must be of age on April 30 and for softball, must be of age as of January 1, 2022 – determines what age division player is in.
Tee Ball costs $10.00 per player, or $20.00 per family. Coach Pitch, Girls Softball, and Boys Baseball costs $15.00 per player, or $25.00 per family.
The league will start play on May 22.
Any questions please call Rudy Schultz at (740) 603-4716.
