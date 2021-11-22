Nelsonville Wesleyan Church is kicking off the Christmas season with a day of activities on Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at 10 a.m.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be a Christmas Bazaar at Fellowship Hall with crafts, collectibles, candies and other homemade items available. At 7 p.m., the church will present "Sounds of the Season" featuring Jonathan White.
Anyone looking for ore information can call 740-753-1307.
