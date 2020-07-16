The Nelsonville Wesleyan Church will celebrate Christmas in July on July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at he Corner of Chestnut Street and Harper Way.
They will have the following items available for drive-thru or walk up: School supplies, hygiene bags, and laundry detergent with music by DJ Rick Sheets.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be having any activities on the church grounds other than the drive-thru.
For more information, call 740-753-1307.
