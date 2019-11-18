The following Nelsonville-York High School students have been named to the merit (unweighted 3.8 GPA or higher) and honor (unweighted 3.0-3.799 GPA, no grade below a C-) roll:
Seniors
Merit — Madison Bullock, Brittlyn Call, Kendon Clowes, Lillian Doug, Kenzie Elliott, Rachel Ervin, Brienne Glenn, Karli Graham, Joscelyn Heller, Zachary LeClain, Allison Loge, Andrew Loudner, Carlee Mount, Christopher Norris, Michael Seel, Taylor Shockey, Grace Sinnott, Sierra Six, Noel Taylor, Austin Thrapp, Bradyn Tomlin, Grayden Wickham, Clay Williams; Honor — McKenna Bell, Xander Black, Bryan Glenn, Evan Hamilton, Cody Henderson, Brian Johnson, Mitchell Keplar, Austin Lax, Kylee McQuade, Caleb Nungester, Cheyenne Pancake, Gracy Whitmore, Delaney Williams, and Jacob Withem.
Juniors
Merit — Stacey Bahl, John Bishop, Madison Booth, Ashley Cantrell, Zander Clark, Jesse Freer, Krista Goosman, Alexis Lanning, Emily McWilliams, Hunter Robson, Alexis Sharb, Alexis Sommers, Anthony Taggart, Zachary Taylor, Benjamin Woodson; Honor — Jacob Bailey, Sophia Bailey, Christopher Blackstone, Kerin Bostater, Kailey Cook, Mariah Cook, Madison Deeter, Ethan Douglas, Ethan Gall, Courtnee Heskett, Jaden Juniper, Peyton Koons, Reid Lent, Mason Lewis, Terry Lyons, Adam McDonald, Jolene McKee, Allison Meyer, Reece Mohler, Hunter Mueller, William Norman, Brandon Phillips, Renee Robson, Gary Rutter, Sidney Snider, Colton Snyder, Blayn Spencer, Zoey Stivison, Alexander Taylor, Trevor Tolliver, Joseph Tome, Carlee Williams, and Atreyu Winchell.
Sophomores
Merit — Shawn Adams, Andrew Carter, Kylie Christa, Connie Dong, Espen Elliott, Ryleigh Giffin, Georgia Godenschwager, Neveah Gonzalez, Nathan Martin, Brooke McDonald, Jack McDonald, Ciara McKinney, Jacob Reeder, McKenzie Wallace, Cassey Warren, Seth Warren; Honor — Jaydon Abram, Sophitia Anderson, Aliyah Baker. Lane Bateman, Myles Cordray, Joseph Cunningham, Shawn Cunningham, Loralye Davis, Dominic Doak, Ronald Eakins, Alyssa Ewing, Mackenzie Hurd, Josiah Lent, Tucker Levering, McKenzee Mace, Holley Martin, Allie Maynard, Jonathan McKee, Rebecca Norman, Ethan Oliver, Conner Payne, Jordan Phillips, Sydne Rawlins, Hunter Riley, Malachai Robinette, Dominik Robson, Cheyenna Shipley, Christian Smith, Abbigail Snyder, Madison Swearingen, Paige Swope, Katie Varner, Shawna Wickmann, and Zachery Winchell.
Freshmen
Merit — Emma Fields, Abigael Fowler, Ethan Glenn, Kyle Hall, Madison King, Andrew Koping, Darby Mays, Corey Milliken, Abbegayle Riffle, Kaylynn Weekley; Honor — Brandon Bartlett, Larissa Berggren, Makenzi Blake, Shaya Coen, Adriana Dial, Drew Douglas, Cayleigh Dupler, Logan Fisher, Javier Garcie, Hayleigh Gautier, Ryan Glass, Linda Guseman, Katelyn Hashman, Rachel Holley, Kodie Hoyd, Dakota Inman, Dalton Inman, James Koska, Leighton Loge, Hayden Morris, Addilyn Oliver, Colton Pancake, Hannah Pennington, Paige Rutter, Jenea Shahan, Bryce Sherritt, Dakota Simonton, Elijah Smeeks, Thatcher Smith, Alivia Speelman, Kaden Spencer, Paige Ward, Karl Warren, Maleek Williams, and Morrison Williams.
