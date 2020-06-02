The Nelsonville-York High School graduating class of 2020 had their moment to shine on Thursday, May 28, as the school district held a socially distant graduation ceremony. Students were able walk and receive their diploma while family and friends looked on and celebrated.
Nelsonville-York High School Graduation 2020
- Messenger photos by Kaitlin Thorne
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.