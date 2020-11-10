The following Nelsonville-York students earned a place on the Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
Seniors
Merit Honor Roll (unweighted 3.8 GPA or higher): Stacey Bahl, Sophia Bailey, Madison Booth, Kerin Bostater, Zander Clark, Ethan Gail, Krista Goosman, Alexis Lanning, Adam McDonald, Emily McWilliams, Reece Mohler, Hunter Robson, Colton Snyder, Anthony Taggart, Joseph Tome’, Carlee Williams, Thomas Wiseman, Ben Woodson
Honor Roll (unweighted 3.0-3.799 GPA, no grade below a C-): Kailey Cook, Mariah Cook, Ethan Douglas, Jaden Juniper, Trey Lewis, Terry Lyons, Christopher McDonald, Madison Price, Alexis Sharb, Sidney Snider, Blayn Spencer, Zoey Stivison, Dylan Ward, Atreyu Winchell
Juniors
Merit Honor Roll: Andrew Carter, Myles Cordray, Connie Dong, Espen Elliott, Georgia Godenschwager, Nevaeh Gonzalez, Jan Jacks, Josiah Lent, Tucker Levering, Nathan Martin, Brooke McDonald, Ciara McKinney, Rebecca Norman, Dominik Robson, Madison Swearingen
Honor Roll: Jaydon Abram, Ashlee Ashby, Lane Bateman, Kylie Christa, Ryleigh Giffin, Jared Justice, Sean Mace, Holley Martin, Layla McCollister, Brooklyn McKnabb, Ethan Oliver, Malachai Robinette, Kalena Sagage, Christian Smith, Shawna Wickmann, Micheal Wilderman
Sophomores
Merit Honor Roll: Drew Douglas, Emma Fields, Hayleigh Gautier, Linda Guseman, Kyle Hall, Rachel Holley, Madison King, Andrew Koping, Darby Mays, Abbegayle Riffle, Elijah Smeeks, Maleek Williams
Honor Roll: Brandon Bartlett, Shaya Coen, Cayleigh Dupler, Logan Fisher, Brayden Gregg, Katelyn Hashman, Briana Hine, Kodie Hoyd, Dakota Inman, Dalton Inman, Faye Lockhart, Leighton Loge, Madisyn McCloud, Corey Milliken, Hayden Morris, Addilyn Oliver, Paige Rutter, Bryce Sherritt, Thatcher Smith, Kaden Spencer, Hudson Stalder, Karl Warren, Katelynn Whitmore
Freshmen
Merit Honor Roll: Andrew Conner, Izabela Evans, Bianca Gerity, Brooklyn Gerity, Felisha Hoppstetter, Tatum L’Heureux, Airah Lavy, Chloe Lehman, Kyleigh McWilliams, Noah Pierce, Gavin Richards, Andrew Stone, Robin Stumpf, Emeline Thompson
Honor Roll: Lexi Abram, Macey Call, Zachery Cook, Emily Davis, Ty Finan, Thomas Heaton, Kalina Hernandez, Annalise Lanning, Mickey Loudner, Bailey McDonald, Courtney McDonald, Kendra Monnin, Isabel Randolph, Reiston Richards, Haliegh Rutter, Selene Sagage, Gracie Saunders, Trinity Shockey, Harold Spears, Lyndsey Spencer, Molly Sullivan, Keagan Swope, Kaylie Wallace, Makhi Williams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.