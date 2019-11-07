The following students were named to Nelsonville-York Middle School honor roll for the first grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
6th Grade
Merit Honor Roll — Kylie Bishop, Logan Britton, Grady Carlson, Chase Crabtree, Abigail Elliott, Austin Gautier, Rachel Hine, Preston Loudermilk, Kelcee Loudner, Justin Mash, Mason Mash, Katie McKinney, Will Odenthal, Lillian Paris, Emilee Payne, Christopher Peyton, Abigail Pierce, Corvin White, Lila Wolf.
Honor Roll — Madison Allbaugh, Konner Conley, Aryanna Daugherty, Jaden Decker, Kadin Domino, Brody Goodrich, Kennedy Gretz, Nakiah Hunt, Lexi Johnson, Kaine Jones, Hailey Joseph, Troy Lent, Savannah Loring, Courtney Lowry, Allysen McFadden, Aaden Millhouse, Mason Mohler, Ashlynn Molihan, Destiny Norris, Zack Richardson, Hunter Rutter, Miley Shaw, Michaela Sommers, Madaline Sullivan, Alec Thompson, Jaelyn Warren, Samiah Warren, Charles Winchell, Adian Young.
Perfect attendance — Chase Crabtree, Jaden Decker, Kadin Domino, Brody Goodrich, Braydon Lafollete-Milsted, Troy Lent, Nathan Mace, Mason Mash, Kage McDonald, Allysen McFadden, Aaden Millhouse, Lillian Paris, Christopher Peyton, Abigail Pierce, Charles Winchell.
7th Grade
Merit Honor Roll — Delaney Dean, Gianna Dixon, Colton Giffin, Shayann Hamilton, Elijah Herzog, Lillian Lester, Aidan McDonald, Max McDonald, Alayna Okulich.
Honor Roll — Claire Abraham, Olivia Bennett, Baylee Bentley, Zoe Blind, Megan Booth, Joseph Bullock, Sara Cain, Briant Call, Avery Carter, Clay Cunningham, Paige Dawley, Makenzie Dexter, Emilee Dyal, Charlie Fisk, Emmaline Fowler, Austin Hughes, Preston Kelly, Christen McWilliams, Ben Perry, Kaylee Perry, Annabelle Randolph, Caleb Rexford, Amber Rutter, Lilyn Smeeks, Terrance Smith, Shae Snyder, Mikala Sorrell, Paisley Stalder, Mackenzie Van Bibber, Mya Wolfe.
Perfect attendance — Avery Carter, Angel Coen, Zoey Fatherly, Preston Kelly, Kaleigh Kuhn, Dominic Morris, Carleigh Nungester, Alayna Okulich, Annabelle Randolph, Desirae Sharb.
8th Grade
Merit Honor Roll — Andrew Conner, Ty Finan, Brooklyn Gerity, Felisha Hoppstetter, Tatum L’Heureux, Airah Lavy, Chloe Lehman, Kyleigh McWilliams, Noah Pierce, Isabel Randolph, JJ Spears, AJ Stone, Robin Stumpf, Emeline Thompson, Kaylie Wallace.
Honor Roll — Macey Call, Hayden Freer, Bianca Gerity, Tanner Levering, Courtney McDonald, Kendra Monnin, Karime Nelson, Cali Papineau, Kylee Rawlins, Gavin Richards, Reiston Richards, Haliegh Rutter, Gracie Saunders, Chance Smith, Molly Sullivan, Keagan Swope, Steven Warren, Hannah Wendell.
Perfect attendance — Izabella Evans, Brooklyn Gerity, Vallie Guseman, Thomas Heaton, Jada Holdren, Felisha Hoppstetter, Annalise Lanning, Nickolas Mace, Kyleigh McWilliams, Zoey Miller, Noah Pierce, Isabel Randolph, Gavin Richards, Reiston Richards, Gracie Saunders, JJ Spears, Kaylie Wallace, Hannah Wendell.
