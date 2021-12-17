Superintendent John Kronour from Northeastern Local School District and Superintendent Rick Edwards from Nelsonville-York City Schools were awarded a $1,000 prize from Patty Starr, president and CEO of Health Action Council at the High School Football Championship Game, located at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Both districts participated in the 2021 Fall Healthy Kids Step-it -Up Challenge and won in their regions for having the most steps.
The Fall Healthy Kids Step It Up Challenge consisted of 44 teams and about 400 participants. Health Action Council and Ohio High School Athletic Association joined forces to engage students and their families, school leaders, teachers, coaches and communities in promoting improved health and wellness.
Six district winners won $1,000 for their school district. The winners were: Bluffton Exempted Village Schools, Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School, Fort Frye Local School District, Dublin Jerome High School, Northeastern Local School District and Nelsonville-York City Schools.
“Our goal is to encourage and promote childhood preventable disease vaccinations, increase annual well-child visits, keep kids active and enhance health literacy,” said Patty Starr, President & CEO of Health Action Council. “It was fantastic to see the teachers engage students to get involved, leading by example.”
NC Steppers from North Central LSD were the overall Challenge winners, with a total score of 411,502, averaging 29,393 steps during challenge. NC Steppers won $1,500 for their district to put towards a health improvement initiative of their choice. NC Steppers achieved their goal with their active participants regularly participating in activities such as walking, biking, cardio and yoga.
Although they could not be in attendance, NC Steppers stated, “We would like to thank the OHSAA and the Health Action Council for sponsoring the challenge and for providing the prize. We plan to use the funds to supplement our school's Wellness Program. The funds will be used to purchase equipment for the program and to provide incentives for those who participate.”
