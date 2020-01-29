The Nelsonville-York City Schools winter formal crowning was Friday, Jan. 17 at Ben Wagner Gymnasium. Photos taken by Bartee Photography

On the homecoming court:

Juniors: Zach Taylor, Kerin Bostater, Seniors: Austin Thrapp, Kenzie Elliott, Andy Loudner, Allison Loge, Jacob Withem, Noel Taylor, Freshmen: Dalton Inman, Alivia Speelman, Sophomores: Jack McDonald and Abbigail Snyder

Andy Loudner was crowned king and Allison Loge was crowned queen.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments