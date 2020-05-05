NELSONVILLE – The May Home of the month is located on Clinton Street in Nelsonville. The owner of this impressive home is Kevin Dotson. The home was built over 100 years ago, with authentic architecture, incredible mill work, unbelievable craftsmanship. Kevin has lived in his home since 1972. He has completed various projects such as a sunporch and a large deck with a gazebo which was added in the early 80’s. He describes his home as a place that he loves and fills it full of antiques. The pride he takes in his home shines and is reflected through the appearance of the home.
The City of Nelsonville’s Home of the Month program recognizes residents for their efforts to maintain the exterior of their home in good condition. The Program was established to reward residential properties that contribute to the overall appearance of the City of Nelsonville. Residents of single-family homes, duplexes, and town-homes within the City of Nelsonville are eligible to apply. The winner will receive a certificate of appreciation and a $25.00 gift certificate from Nelsonville Savings Hardware.
