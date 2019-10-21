NELSONVILLE — The buildings, locations, and traditions unique to Nelsonville take focus in the alphabet book "Nelsonville from A to Z," to be released by Monday Creek Publishing on Friday, Oct. 25 at a launch event at Stuart's Opera House.
Each page of the book describes a Nelsonville site or event such as the Public Square, General John Hunt Morgan's raid during the Civil War, or the outdoor art displayed around the town through a brief prose paragraph, a poem, and a watercolor illustration.
Celeste Parsons edited the book, soliciting poems from Nelsonville area residents about topics chosen for the letters of the alphabet. The authors of poems selected for publication include students from Nelsonville-York High School, the Tri-County Career Center, and members of Stuart's-sponsored writing classes, as well as individual local writers.
Hannah Sickles, a member of Athens Art Guild who specializes in enamel jewelry and watercolors of animals and nature, painted the glowing, intricately detailed illustrations.
The resulting volume celebrates the people, buildings, and events that make Nelsonville a unique small town.
Launch event attendees can view Hannah's original artwork, hear readings by some of the featured poets, and collect autographs from contributors. "Nelsonville from A to Z" will be on sale at the Stuart's Opera House gift store and other local stores.
Profits from sales will benefit the Stuart's Opera House Arts Education Program.
"I am thrilled to have this project come to fruition and be able to hold the book in my hands," says editor Celeste Parsons. "It confirms my belief that the Nelsonville area contains some amazingly talented people. And the profits couldn't go to a better purpose."
