Proud parents Henry Chimal and Darely Alarcon, of Athens, would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Alice Chimal Alarcon, born Sept. 8, 2020 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. Excited grandparents are Luis Chimal and Maria Dzul, of Yucatan, Mexico, and Celia Pantoja and Alberto Alarcon, of State of Mexico, Mexico. 


Load comments