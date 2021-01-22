Proud parents Hilary (Jones) and Eric Coffman, of Glouster, welcomed daughter, Emberland Jane-Lynn Coffman on July 29, 2020, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. Older siblings are Isaiah, 11, Brendan, 12, Mason, 13, and Leora, 16. Grandparents are Loretta (Burdette) and William "Bill" Jones and Sarah (Starkey) and Carl Coffman.
