Proud parents Lindsey (Steyer) Doudna and Braden Doudna are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Kasen Lawrence Doudna, born Oct. 8, 2021 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, in Athens, OH. Older sibling is Colston Doudna, aged 17 months. Delighted grandparents are Lawrence and Mary Steyer of Jacksonville, OH and Franklin and Neysa Doudna of Albany, OH.
