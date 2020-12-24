Proud parents Kaitlyn Elaine Kostival and David William Papai Drabold are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Charles David Kostival Drabold. Born Dec. 10, 2020 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Grandparents are David Drabold and Michele Papai of Athens, Ohio, and Paul Kostival and Amy Kostival of Anchorage, Alaska. The family resides in Athens. 


Recommended for you

Load comments