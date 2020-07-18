Emily Foy Frost and Gregory Frost, of Cambridge, OH, formerly of Albany, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Mason Leroy Frost. Born June 9, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. 

Proud grandparents are Mark and Glenda Frost of Albany, and Dan and Marla Foy of Vincent, OH. Loving great-grandparent is Sylvia Randolph of Shade.

