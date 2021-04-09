Proud parents Sarah Nelson Fuller and Cameron Fuller are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Nolan Rainier Fuller, born March 1, 2021 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, in Athens, OH. Older sibling is Austin Fuller, aged 2.5 years. Delighted grandparents are Greg and Charissa Nelson of Eugene, OR and Susan Fuller of Oakland, CA.
