Proud parents Will Drabold and Katie Kostival of Athens, are excited to announce the birth of their son, Charles David Kostival Drabold. Born Oct. 20, 2020 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Delighted grandparents are David Drabold and Michele Papai of Athens, and Paul and Amy Kostival of Anchorage, AK.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments