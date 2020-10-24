Proud parents Daun and Audrey (Hayes) Lutes, of Athens, are excited to announce the birth of their son Nielson Isaac Lutes. Born Oct. 14, 2020 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. Older siblings to the new baby is 2-year-old Bode. Delighted grandparents are Ike and Ruth Hayes of Caldwell, OH, and Daun and Margaret Lutes of New Matamoras, OH. 


Load comments