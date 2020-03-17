Proud parents Alicia McDonald and Chris Thompson, of Trimble, welcomed daughter, Chrisalynn Marie Lorene Thompson on March 9, 2020, at O'Bleness Hospital. Excited older siblings to Chrisalynn are Douglas, 11, Dalton, 13, Dominic, 11, Wyatt, 5. Grandmother is Pamela L. Chesser of Glouster. 

