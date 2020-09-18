Proud parents Amber Covella and Erich Vess, of Glouster, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Draven Bram Vess. Born Sept. 14, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, OH.
Welcomed by older brother, two-year-old Adriel Lee Vess; grandparents Mike and Lorrie Vess, and Shannon and Glenda Brown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.