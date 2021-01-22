Proud parents Erica Osborne and Brett Winchell of New Marshfield, welcomed daughter Viola Kelly Maxine Winchell on Dec. 30, 2020, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hopsital in Athens. Older sibling is Jaxon Winchell, 4. Grandparents are Daren Winchell and Mary Chapman of Millfield, Bill and Kelly Osborne and Tammp Browning of Nelsonville.


