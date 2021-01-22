Proud parents Erica Osborne and Brett Winchell of New Marshfield, welcomed daughter Viola Kelly Maxine Winchell on Dec. 30, 2020, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hopsital in Athens. Older sibling is Jaxon Winchell, 4. Grandparents are Daren Winchell and Mary Chapman of Millfield, Bill and Kelly Osborne and Tammp Browning of Nelsonville.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Prisoner jumps at SEORJ; walks out of hospital
-
Members of Nelsonville Council call for Greg Smith to resign over "unbecoming" Facebook posts
-
Nelsonville Council considering punishments for Smith, limited by city charter
-
Three arrested near Nelsonville in drug investigation
-
Students return to campus for Spring classes amid pandemic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.