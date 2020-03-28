Kayle Hudnall and Robbie Minthorne Sr. welcomed baby boy Robbie Andrew Minthorne Jr. to the world on March 17, 2020 at O’Bleness Hospital. Excited big sister to Robbie is 6-year-old Nichole Kay Minthorne. Grandparents are Nicholass and Kathy McPherson, and Harry and Arleen Minthorne

