Kayle Hudnall and Robbie Minthorne Sr. welcomed baby boy Robbie Andrew Minthorne Jr. to the world on March 17, 2020 at O’Bleness Hospital. Excited big sister to Robbie is 6-year-old Nichole Kay Minthorne. Grandparents are Nicholass and Kathy McPherson, and Harry and Arleen Minthorne
- Public Transit limits service due to COVID-19 guidelines
- Burlingham Cemetery Association meeting has been canceled
- Athens Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner cancelled
- Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities to meet
- Public Transit limits passengers per vehicle
- New curfew in Glouster
- Behavioral health hotline
- Athens Civitan Club cancels tournament
