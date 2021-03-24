Bicycle riders in The Plains now have a new place to go if their bike needs some fixing, thanks to a new repair station that has been installed at The Plains Community Park.
The station and new bike rack are the work of The Plains Improvement Committee and The Plains Lions Club, which used Athens County Together grant funds to pay for most of the project. Local residents Warren Jeffers and Clyde Baker chipped in as well.
The Fixit repair station includes all the tools necessary to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance, from changing a flat to adjusting brakes and derailleurs. The tools are attached to the stand with stainless steel cables.
There’s also an Air Kit bike pump to keep tires ready to roll.
The bike rack was fabricated by Kevin Smyth of Amesville. It’s orange in color and has a unique design.
The repair station and rack were installed by an Athens Township crew. They are the latest of several improvements at The Plains Community Park, located on Connett Road across from the elementary school.
There’s also a new basketball court, shelter house and playground equipment.
