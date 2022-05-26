NEW MARSHFIELD — Gilham-Frank VFW Post 8804 will host their annual Memorial Day parade in New Marshfield Monday. The parade will be followed by a commemorative service at the cemetery.
According to commander and parade organizer, Kevin Martin, the parade will start in downtown New Marshfield at 9:30 a.m. and end at the cemetery. Some of the groups and organizations taking part in the parade are the Athens County Antique Machinery Club, the Waterloo Township Trustees, the Waterloo Hot Rod Association, and the Hilltop Gun Club.
Also participating will be Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith and members of the Ohio State Patrol Troopers.
Then at 10 a.m., Post 8804 will host their 76th annual Memorial Day service at the cemetery. The service will feature a performance by the Athens County Community Singers followed by special guest speaker, retired attorney and Civil War historian, Bill Walker.
Memorial Day is an American Holiday that is observed on the last Monday in the month of May. The goal of this federal holiday is to pay tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. military.
Originally called, “Decoration Day,” Memorial Day became a national holiday in 1971 by an act of Congress. Every year at this time, Memorial Day is commemorated at Arlington National Cemetery with a ceremony that involves an American Flag being placed on every grave.
Traditionally, people wear a red poppy on Memorial Day to both honor the memory of servicemen who died in the line of duty and as a show of support for those who survived a war but suffered great injuries as a result of their service.
