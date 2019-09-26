New Program Offers Free Energy Saving Advice for Glouster Electric Customers
GLOUSTER — Efficiency Smart has launched the Electric Bill Advice program to help Glouster Electric and Water Department residential electric customers learn more about their electric use and the steps they can take to reduce it.
Glouster customers can contact Efficiency Smart to discuss their electric use and learn what can cause high electric bills. Efficiency Smart will ask a series of questions to learn more about the electric use in their homes. Customers will then receive customized energy-saving recommendations based on their responses, many of which can be no to low-cost to implement.
To get started, customers can call Efficiency Smart at 877-889-3777 or visit www.efficiencysmart.org/glouster-ohio and select “Electric Bill Advice.”
“The more electricity you consume, the higher your electric bills will be,” said Jamie Abrusci, Program Manager for Efficiency Smart. “The Electric Bill Advice program is designed to help residents identify what may be leading to higher than expected electric bills and learn what they can do to decrease their energy use and save money.”
Visit www.efficiencysmart.org/glouster-ohio for more information on additional services available for Glouster Electric and Water Department customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.