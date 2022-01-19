The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District Board Members will be doing a ribbon cutting at the 22nd Drop-Off location in the Village of Chauncey, Athens County. Members of the AHSWD Board along with Athens & Hocking County Commissioners, Chauncey’s mayor and members of council and staff will be on hand to cut the ribbon at the Marathon Station on SR 13 on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 9 a.m.
The A-HSWD Board will meet briefly to vote on a Tire Amnesty Grant fee of $.50/tire for a Ohio Recycle Grant Proposal, but no other business will be done except for the Ribbon Cutting. All are you are invited to bring your clean recycling materials to contribute to the opening day of the containers.
If there is an Athens County Snow Emergency at any level, the event will be cancelled and a news release will be distributed.
