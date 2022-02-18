ALBANY — Authorization was given by Albany Village Council to allow certain golf-cart and utility-type vehicles for use on village streets. Some registration requirements are needed and the vehicle must be inspected and approved before use on public streets.
Those looking to register vehicles should contact the Albany Police Department at 740-698-6127 for details on how to register.
